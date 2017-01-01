Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Singer Aretha Franklin sheds tears after the sign renaming a street in her honor is unveiled in front of the Music Hall in Detroit, on Thursday. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)
Director Roman Polanski appears at the photo call for the film, "Based On A True Story," May 27 at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. A lawyer for Polanski says his sex crime victim will appeal to a judge to end the case against him. Attorney Harland Braun said Samantha Geimer will appear Friday 2017 in Los Angeles Superior Court to help make the case that Polanski has served his time for the 40-year-old crime. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Samantha Geimer talks to the media at Los Angeles Superior Court after a motion hearing, Friday. Geimer, a sex crime victim, appealed to a judge to end the case against film director Roman Polanski. Geimer has previously said she forgave Polanski for the assault that happened at Jack Nicholson's compound in the Hollywood Hills during a March 1977 photo shoot. Nicholson was not home at the time. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Jerry Seinfeld performs at Stand Up For Heroes, Nov. 1, 2016 in New York. Video shows pop singer Kesha interrupting an interview Seinfeld was doing an interview with a local news reporter ahead of the Night of Laughter & Song event at the Kennedy Center Monday. The singer wanted a hug from the comedian, but Seinfeld repeatedly declined, backing off and telling her, no thanks. (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)