Ciara arrives at Harper's BAZAAR's 150 Most Fashionable Women, Jan. 27 at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. A representative for Ciara says the pregnant entertainer is doing well after a minor car accident Friday in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Whoopi Goldberg at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 28 in Beverly Hills, Calif. An ABC spokeswoman told The Associated Press on Friday that Goldberg never said remarks critical of the widow of a fallen Navy SEAL, despite a widely shared story that claims she did. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
An emotional Carryn Owens, widow of widow of Chief Special Warfare Operator William Ryan Owens, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 28 as she was acknowledged by President Donald Trump during his address to a joint session of Congress. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her client Nadia Murad (left) a human rights activist and Yazidi genocide survivor, arrive for a meeting United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, not in photo, Friday at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)