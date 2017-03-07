Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2014, file photo, U.S. actress Scarlett Johansson, left, and her partner Romain Dauriac arrive at the 39th French Cesar Awards Ceremony, in Paris. Dauriac's lawyer confirmed to The Associated Press that Johansson filed for divorce from Dauriac on March 7, 2017, in New York,. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)
American actor Richard Gere speaks during a press conference at the Israeli premiere of the "Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer" movie, in Jerusalem, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty)