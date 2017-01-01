Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this July 28, 1978 photo, Ted Bundy mugs for the media after being informed of his indictment by a grand jury in Tallahassee, Fla. The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported on Tuesday that Zac Efron will play Bundy in an upcoming biopic about the serial killer. (Pool Photo via AP)
In this April 3 photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby says he doesn't expect to testify at his Pennsylvania sexual assault trial. spoke to Sirius radio host Michael Smerconish in an interview being broadcast Tuesday. Smerconish says he agreed to air excerpts of the 82-minute conversation between Cosby and his daughters in exchange for the interview. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
In this March 8, 2015 photo, Jimmy Kimmel arrives at the 32nd Annual Paleyfest : "Scandal" held at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday said Kimmel will return for the 90th Oscars on March 4, 2018. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)