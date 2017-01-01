Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Drake kisses presenter Kate Beckinsale's hand as he walks on stage to accepts the award for top male artist at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Jason Derulo performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Lil Wayne performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Hosts Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens speak at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Director Clint Eastwood attends a masterclass at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Nicki Minaj, and David Guetta, in background, perform at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Alex Pall, left, and Andrew Taggart (right) of The Chainsmokers, and Halsey accept the award for top collaboration for "Closer" at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)