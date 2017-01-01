Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers the commencement address at Wellesley College, Friday in Wellesley, Mass. Clinton graduated from the school in 1969. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Melania Trump walks prior to a group photo during the spouse and partner program Thursday at the Royal Palace of Laeken, near Brussels. �Trump wore a steady wardrobe of mostly black during President Donald Trump's overseas tour, including a prim black lace dress with a matching mantilla headcover that she wore to meet Pope Francis and a dark jacket with golden detailing on the cuff and collar that she wore for her arrival in Italy, both by Milan designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
In this May 21 photo (from left) Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman and Adam Sandler pose for photographers during the photo call for the film "The Meyerowitz Stories" at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. The comedy released in theaters on May 21. (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
Thirty Summa Health emergency medicine residents who are losing their training program when the health system loses accreditation on July 1 have issued a letter thanking the nurses, staff and former ER doctors who trained them.