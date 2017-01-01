Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Actor Kevin Spacey participates in the BUILD Speaker Series at AOL Studios on May 24, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Gal Gadot arrives at the world premiere of "Wonder Woman," May 25 in Los Angeles. The actress was empowered by six months of pre-production that included horseback riding, swordplay and dramatic fight choreography. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Scott Pelley attends the CBS Upfront , May 15, 2013 in New York. Pelley is out as "CBS Evening News" anchor, and he'll be returning to full-time work at the network's flagship newsmagazine "60 Minutes." Two people familiar with the situation on Wednesday confirmed the reports. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)