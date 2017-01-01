Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Dec. 11, 2016 photo, Kevin Hart (right) and Eniko Parrish arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Hart and Parrish announced on Sunday that they are expecting their first child together. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
In this May 12, 2014 photo, Jim Parsons (left) and Todd Spiewak arrive at the NY Premiere of "The Normal Heart" in New York. Parsons' publicist confirmed multiple reports on Monday that Parsons and Spiewak had married. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
My Friend Dahmer movie cast members Ross Lynch (Jeffrey Dahmer, left), and Alex Wolff (Derf Backderf) after filming a school bus scene in Brecksville. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)