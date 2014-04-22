-
Maggie’s Mission Dog and Horse Rescue Adoption Events — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3750 W. Market St., Fairlawn; noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Pet Valu, 3461 Hudson Drive, Cuyahoga Falls. www.maggiesmissionrescue.org.
-
Maggie’s Mission Dog and Horse Rescue Adoption Events — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3750 W. Market St., Fairlawn; noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Pet Valu, 3461 Hudson Drive, Cuyahoga Falls. www.maggiesmissionrescue.org.
-
Maggie’s Mission Dog and Horse Rescue Adoption Events — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3750 W. Market St., Fairlawn; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Pet People Strongsville, 18360 Royalton Road, Strongsville; noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Pet Valu, 3461 Hudson Drive, Cuyahoga Falls. www.maggiesmissionrescue.org.
-
Maggie’s Mission Dog and Horse Rescue Adoption Events — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3750 W. Market St., Fairlawn; 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Promway Rescue, 6451 Promway Ave. NW, Jackson Township; 3-5 p.m. Saturday Pet Supplies Plus, 3100 Manchester Road, Coventry Township; noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Pet Valu, 3461 Hudson Drive, Cuyahoga Falls. www.maggiesmissionrescue.org.
-
Maggie’s Mission Dog & Horse Rescue Adoption Events — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3750 W. Market St., Fairlawn; noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Pet Valu, 3461 Hudson Drive, Cuyahoga Falls. www.maggiesmissionrescue.org.
More vets turn to prosthetics to help legless pets
LOS ANGELES: A 9-month-old boxer pup named Duncan barreled down a beach in Oregon, running full tilt on soft sand into YouTube history and showing more than 4 million viewers that he can revel in a good romp despite lacking back legs.
"It's a heartwarming, wonderful thing to see," said Dr. Bonnie Beaver, a professor at Texas A&M University's College of Veterinary Medicine and executive director of the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists. "These animals generally look to us as if they are very happy. We don't know that they are, but they are excited and jumping around and doing things that are wonderful to watch."To read more or comment...
Kittens accidentally shipped from Los Angeles to San Diego
SAN DIEGO: A San Diego cable company employee expecting a shipment of fiberglass equipment got a shock when he discovered two newborn kittens clinging to life inside the box.
KGTV reports (http://bit.ly/1gE7wGG ) Thursday that the kittens are recovering after being accidentally shipped by truck from the Los Angeles area to a Cox Communications office in San Diego.To read more or comment...
More domestic violence shelters are taking in pets
NEW YORK: When her abusive husband left for work last fall, she grabbed her kids, her dog and her bags, only to run up against a heart-wrenching obstacle: None of the city's more than 50 domestic violence shelters would accept the pet.
"Should I still leave?" the 34-year-old woman asked herself before fleeing and ultimately finding a foster home for her Chihuahua.To read more or comment...
Cat whisperer heading to Oregon after attack
LOS ANGELES: The large cat that attacked a baby and trapped an Oregon family in a bedroom touched off an Internet uproar that worries Jackson Galaxy, star of Animal Planet's "My Cat from Hell."
Cats don't become ferocious felines that turn on their families for no reason, says the cat behavior expert, who is heading to Portland soon to work with the 4-year-old part-Himalayan pet named Lux. Galaxy will film the visit for his show's fifth season, which kicks off April 26.To read more or comment...
Dogs 'muttbomb' celebrities to boost adoptions
LOS ANGELES: Sandy the dog "muttbombed" celebrities like Bradley Cooper, Ellen DeGeneres and Brad Pitt as they posed at the Oscars for the now-famous star-studded selfie. That digitally tweaked version of the most retweeted photo ever is a Texas animal rescue's bet that combining cuddly canines and Hollywood stars will entice more social media users to adopt needy pets.
So-called muttbombing, the Photoshopped doggie version of photobombing, where someone slips into a picture without the subject knowing, has proved so popular online it has touched off requests from shelters across the country and overseas on how to launch their own campaigns. With social media increasingly becoming the go-to advertising tool, shelters are rushing to take up the successful strategy and DreamWorks Animation has used it to promote both homeless pets and its new movie starring a cartoon canine.
The adoption campaign by Dallas Pets Alive, a small, all-volunteer rescue, and Dieste Inc., a marketing firm working pro bono, launched Feb. 10. They take the publicly posted Instagram photos of both the glitterati and the girl next door, edit in the friendly face of a dog in need and attach often humorous captions urging adoptions. The Oscars selfie has a caption reading, "I'm Sandy and I'm #muttbombing you in hopes of finding a home."
In another celebrity muttbomb, a pooch named Max sneaked in next to actor Ryan Gosling and asked, "Hey Ryan Gosling, can I follow you home? My parents always told me to follow my dreams." Other photos have featured Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon.To read more or comment...
Attitudes and laws against pit bulls soften
KANSAS CITY, Mo.: For much of the past three decades, pit bulls have been widely regarded as America’s most dangerous dog — the favorite breed of thugs, drug dealers and dog-fighting rings, with a fearsome reputation for unprovoked, sometimes deadly attacks.
Hostility toward “pits” grew so intense that some cities began treating them as the canine equivalent of assault rifles and prohibited residents from owning them.
But attitudes have softened considerably since then as animal activists and even television shows cast the dogs in a more positive light. The image makeover has prompted many states to pass new laws that forbid communities from banning specific breeds. And it illustrates the power and persistence of dog-advocacy groups that have worked to fend off pit bull restrictions with much the same zeal as gun-rights groups have defeated gun-control measures.
“Lawmakers are realizing that targeting dogs based on their breed or what they look like is not a solution to dealing with dangerous dogs,” said Lisa Peters, a spokeswoman for the American Kennel Club.
Seventeen states now have laws that prohibit communities from adopting breed-specific bans. Lawmakers in six more states are considering similar measures, and some cities are reviewing local policies that classify pit bulls as dangerous animals.
Pit bull advocates hail the changes as recognition that breed-specific laws discriminate against dogs that are not inherently aggressive or dangerous unless they are made to be that way by irresponsible owners.
The dogs’ foes complain that their message is being drowned out by a well-funded, well-organized lobbying effort in state capitols. The debate puts millions of pit bull owners up against a relatively small number of people who have been victimized by the dogs.
Ron Hicks, who sponsored a bill in the Missouri House to forbid breed-specific legislation, said he was surprised when nobody spoke against his proposal last month at a committee hearing.
“I figured a few parents would be there who would bring tears to my eyes,” the Republican said. “Would it have changed my opinion or what I believe in? No.”
A version of Hicks’ legislation was endorsed by a House committee last month and needs to clear another committee before a full House vote. The state Senate is considering a comparable bill, as are lawmakers in Utah, South Dakota, Washington, Vermont and Maryland.
In Kansas, the communities of Bonner Springs and Garden City repealed their pit-bull bans earlier this year.
Summer Freeman did not know there was a ban when she moved to Bonner Springs last year after a divorce. She panicked when an animal-control officer discovered her pet and told her she had 15 days to get rid of the dog named Titan or move out of town.
“I think of him like my son,” she said. “He’s my dog-son, I guess you could say. He’s at my hip all the time. He’s just a big baby that wouldn’t hurt a fly.”
Freeman was forced to leave Titan at a shelter in Lawrence for nine months until she successfully fought to overturn the law in January.
For dog owners and pit bull opponents alike, the battle is as deeply personal as any gun-control or religious issue. Each side accuses the other of lying, exploiting emotions and using bullying tactics.
Pit bull owners insist their dogs are harmless, loving family members that shouldn’t be blamed for something they didn’t do. To opponents, they are a volatile breed whose genetics drive them to kill more than two dozen people in the U.S. each year, many of them young children.
Popular television shows such as “Pit Boss” and “Pit Bulls and Parolees” on Animal Planet glorify the animals and minimize the tragedies that occur when pit bulls turn on humans, pit bull opponents say.
“Everything is telling us these animals are safe if you raise them right,” said Jeff Borchardt, an East Troy, Wis., man whose 14-month-old son was mauled to death a year ago by two pit bulls that tore the child from the arms of their owner, who was baby-sitting. “My son’s dead because of a lie, because of a myth. My life will never be the same.”
The two dogs that killed Borchardt’s son had lived with their owner since soon after they were born, were well-cared for and had no history of aggressive behavior, he said. Both had been spayed or neutered.
That contradicts the contention that only mistreated, neglected or abused pit bulls attack people.
Colleen Lynn, founder of DogsBite.org, pointed to a friend-of-the-court brief her organization submitted in a 2012 case in which the Maryland Court of Appeals declared pit bulls “inherently dangerous.”
“Appellate courts agree with us. Doctors and surgeons agree with us. That is credibility right there,” Lynn said. “We also have the support of three divisions of the U.S. military, huge, massive bodies in the U.S. government.”
The Marines, Army and Air Force all have banned dangerous dogs — including pit bulls and rottweilers — from their bases because of the “unreasonable risk” they pose to safety, Lynn said.
On the other side stand the American Bar Association and National Animal Control Association, which oppose breed-specific laws because they are discriminatory against a type of dog that isn’t really a single breed.
Three main breeds — Staffordshire bull terrier, American pit bull terrier and American Staffordshire terrier — along with mixes of those breeds are generally considered pit bulls. But many muscular, square-jawed, boxer-type dogs often are misidentified as pit bulls, making breed-specific bans hard to enforce.
And because fatal pit bull attacks are a rarity compared with other causes of death such as auto accidents, dog advocates argue that breed-specific bans amount to legislative overkill.
“All communities deserve comprehensive dog laws that demand responsible dog ownership and that hold reckless owners accountable when their poor decisions wind up getting other dogs or other people hurt,” said Ledy Vankavage, a top lobbyist for the Best Friends Animal Society.
Don Burmeister, assistant city attorney for Council Bluffs, Iowa, led the effort to pass a local pit bull ban that took effect in 2005. He recalled first reading about the issue in the July 27, 1987, issue of Sports Illustrated, which carried a full-cover shot of an angry pit bull baring its teeth. Across the top, it said “BEWARE OF THIS DOG.”
After the Council Bluffs ban went into place, the number of pit bull attacks that resulted in hospitalization plummeted from 29 in 2004 to zero the past few years — proof, Burmeister said, that breed-specific bans work.
The opposition to pit bull bans, he added, is a sign that many American pet owners have lost touch with reality.
“Fifty years ago, you could take a sick animal behind a barn and put it out of its misery,” he said. “That’s just the way it was done. Now they would investigate you for doing that. The emotional irrationality of Americans and their dogs has never been worse than it is today.”
Barking can bite at relationships among neighbors
LOS ANGELES: Many neighborhood feuds in the U.S. are caused by barking and parking. When it comes to barking, animal trainers say dogs are usually bored, scared or anxious, so they shouldn't be blamed for fights that involve their masters.
Incessant barking has stirred neighborhood violence and bred an industry of shock and sound devices decried as hurtful by some but hailed as solutions by their makers. Ultimately, owners need to take responsibility for devoting enough time to pet care, experts say. They urge people to get to the root of the problem before boredom, anxiety or fear turn into shredded bedspreads, puddles in the house or escape attempts. Make sure bored animals get plenty of exercise and find out what's upsetting them — maybe it's just a car's backfire.To read more or comment...
Dog who suffered gunshot wound up for adoption at Portage APL
After being saved by the Stow Kent Animal Hospital, a dog on the mend is now up for adoption at the Portage County Animal Protection League.
Augie, a chow/retriever mix, was brought to the vet about two weeks ago with a mangled back leg. After being examined, veterinarians determined he suffered a gunshot wound and had a shattered femur.To read more or comment...
Video: Cat wiggles ears while feeding
This is just the cutest thing you'll see all day. Via the Huggington Post:
To read more or comment...
New humane officer appointed at Portage APL
Wanda White was appointed the new humane officer at the Portage APL on Monday.
White is replacing Kathy Cordaro, who has been the acting humane officer for the last year.To read more or comment...
- 2014 (21)
- 2013 (135)
- 2012 (353)
- 2011 (380)
- 2010 (415)
- 2009 (776)
- 2008 (2)