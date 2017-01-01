Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Brandt Snedeker follows his drive from the second tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Brandt Snedeker raises his visor on the 18th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Course after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)