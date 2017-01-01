Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Tiger Woods celebrates after his victory in the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Monday in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
Tiger Woods celebrates after winning the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Monday in San Diego. Woods closed with an even-par 72 for a four-shot victory. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Tiger Woods holds up the trophy after winning the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at the Torrey Pines Golf Course, Monday in San Diego. Woods closed with an even-par 72 for a four-shot victory. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Tiger Woods lets his club fly as he watches his tee shot on the ninth hole go out of bounds to the right of the fairway during the fourth round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at the Torrey Pines Golf Course, Monday in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)