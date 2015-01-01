Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Carmen Miller, 3, of Alliance laughs at Santa's hat while riding The Polar Express on Wednesday in route back to Akron. Wednesday's charity ride allowed Akron Children's Hospital patients and their families to ride from Akron to Peninsula and back. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Graves were decorated with holiday wreaths at Western Reserve National Cemetery on Saturday in Rittman. Donations totaled at 7,500 wreaths followed by a ceremony. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ohio State's Cody Burcher takes down North Western's Johnny Sebastian at Wadsworth High School. The Buckeyes defeated the Wildcats 43-3. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jahiyra Gillis, 5, smiles after receiving a new bike at the intersection of Dahlgren Drive and Ericsson Avenue. Elves & More of Northeast Ohio, a nonprofit organization that gives back to the community each Christmas, gave away 1,100 bikes this year. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dogs Daisy (left) and Peanut sit in front of the home of their owner Tom Hammond, a computer lab support specialist for the University of Akron's Wayne College who has enabled the Christmas lights on his home to be controlled on the internet by people around the world. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lt. Sierjie Lash (right) of the Akron Fire Department high fives the Star Wars light saber given as one of many Christmas gifts to Darren Hampton, 7, in Darren's room at Akron Children's Hospital. Darren, who is being treated for leukemia, was suppose to take part in the local Christmas Shop with a Cop program but since he was in the hospital, members of the Akron Police Department, the University of Akron Police Department, Summit County Sheriff's department and the Akron Fire Department brought Christmas presents to Darren. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fourth graders D'Athony Bussey (left), 9, and Jaibyn Roberts (right), 9, pose for a portrait with a LeBron James Foundation sign at David Hill Elementary School in Akron. The students in the program say the "I Promise Pledge" every day.(Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
(left to right) Findley Elementary School Kindergarden students Shyna Tamang, 5, Aisha Be, 6, and Andy Roblero-Bamaca, 5, check out their new toys from the LeBron James Foundation and Little Tikes. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Santa rolls toys into Findley Elementary School with a surprise put together by the LeBron James Foundation and Little Tikes. Little Tikes donated the toys and Thomas Limo provided transportation for Santa and his elves while Two Men and a Truck helped with deliveries. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Noah Flowers, 15 (left) and his brothers Josh Flowers, 12, and Seth Flowers, 16, of Albany, Kentucky build a snowman in the yard of their aunt's home during a holiday visit Saturday in Uniontown. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tayler Frame, 18 (left) and Steven Toth, 19, attempt to keep warm by a fire during the first Elf Con at Lock 4 with all activities centered around the holiday movie with actor Will Farrell. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cordell Solomon, 24, of Barberton warms up at the fire during the first Elf Con at Lock 4. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jenna (left) and Jon Ackerman of Cuyahoga Falls and their daughters Kendall, 10 (left) and Bella, 13, compete in a Jack in the Box contest during the first Elf Con at Lock 4. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Downtown Akron Partnership ambassador Val Kramer heads along South Broadway with her cart festively decorated. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Police Community Relations officers Capt. Sylvia Trundle and Ofc. Jim Conley enjoy the office holiday party. The department's Do the Right Thing Program received a $1,000 grant to fund the program.(Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A whimsical decoration under Jackie and Craig Carris' 22 foot blue spruce Christmas Tree in Green. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Garfield high school special needs students and Shakeenna and Staci Smith pose for a group picture with Santa at the Summa St. Thomas Hospital auditorium in Akron. The students enjoyed a Christmas party and opened surprise gifts from Staci Smith. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University students Kiara Urban (left) 19, of Lancaster, Nell Weidenhamer 20, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Emily Otto, 20, of Louisville de-stress as they pet Romeo, a nine-year-old male shepherd mix owned by Heather Pazak from the Dogs on Campus Pet Therapy program during the Stress Free Zone event hosted by Kent State University Libraries. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
After finishing his last final exam at the University of Akron, Shea Chapman takes off on a five-mile run past a colorful mural on Quaker Street near Lock 4 on Tuesday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron councilman Donnie Kammer inspects a vacant commercial property at 355 Morgan Avenue in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Debbie RedHorse (left) and Alex WhiteEyes (right), 9, new residents to Medina from South Dakota, protest against NEXUS pipeline in Medina Square. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron President Matthew J. Wilson performs Jingle Bells in the 37th annual edition of TubaChristmas hosted by the University of Akron's School of Music. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jessie, an 11-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel owned by Eddye White from the Dogs on Campus Pet Therapy program gets her ears scratched by a Kent State University student during the Stress Free Zone event. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Preschooler Ni'aire Hart studies letters with her teacher, Stephanie Ritchey (left), in Akron. Head Start received additional funding for next year. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Workers remove scaffolding after completing nearly $250,000 in renovations to the historic Pilgrim United Church of Christ steeple in Cuyahoga Falls. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ryan Corley adjusts lights on a tree, part of an elaborate light display of lights and characters at his house seen in Copley Township. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Anthony of Padua Elementary School 7th grade student Dichasia Anderson places her face in the Buddy the Elf door decoration. The school will host a "12 Doors of Christmas" open house for members of the parish. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
John Rose at his Mogadore home. Rose was helped by two teenage girls at the grocery store the day before Thanksgiving. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Firefighter Lt. Sierjie Lash talks with East Tallmadge Ave. resident Lisa Sine who lives across the street of the fatal fire. Firefighters from Station #7 and members of the Red Cross canvased the street installing smoke detectors in homes for free. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Linda Walker writes a message in memory of her son, Timothy, as part of an Angel Tree ceremony remembering victims of homicide at the main branch of the Akron Public Library in Akron, Ohio. The event was organized by the Victim Assistance Program. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
A makeshift memorial sits on the front steps at 266 E. Tallmadge Ave. in Akron. A early Saturday morning fire killed four. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton Elementary West third grader Aiden Marshall works on a computer programing exercise on his chrome book purchased by the Barberton Community Foundation. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)