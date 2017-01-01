Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Collette Turkovich, 9, of Akron races to collect eggs at the start of the 7-9 year old Easter egg hunt held at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens on Saturday in Akron (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Hundreds of young children and their parents scurry to collect Easter eggs during an egg hunt on the front lawn of the Manor House at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens on Saturday in Akron (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Saki Yamaguchi of Akron, 2, wears an Easter egg basket on his head as he reacts to the lamb resting in the lap of his sister Takuma, 5, prior to the start of Saturday morning's Easter egg hunt at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens on Saturday in Akron (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Emilia Bologna, 1, of Fairlawn shows off her collection of eggs to her parents Jeff and Olivia Bologna after the three and under Easter egg hunt held in front of the Manor House at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens on Saturday in Akron (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Collette Turkovich (right) reaches for an Easter egg as she participates in the 7-9 year old Easter egg hunt held at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens on Saturday in Akron (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Molly LeHue, 3, of Brunswick grins with excitement as she shows her mother Lori LeHue the candy found in her eggs after one of the Easter egg hunts held at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens on Saturday in Akron (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)