Doug Phenicie, who farms about 1,800 acres in northern Ohio, walks across a flooded soybean field July 12 in New Washington, Ohio. The company that developed the Dakota Access oil pipeline is entangled in another fight, this time in Ohio where work on its multi-state natural gas pipeline has wrecked wetlands, flooded farm fields and flattened a 170-year-old farmhouse. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Workers install a natural gas pipeline July12 in New Washington, Ohio. The company that developed the Dakota Access oil pipeline is entangled in another fight, this time in Ohio where work on its multi-state natural gas pipeline has wrecked wetlands, flooded farm fields and flattened a 170-year-old farmhouse. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)