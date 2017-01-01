Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2), and forwards LeBron James (23) and Channing Frye (8) walk back to the court in the closing seconds Thursday against the Detroit Pistons in Auburn Hills, Mich. Detroit defeated Cleveland 106-101. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James points after dunking during the first half of the team's game against the Detroit Pistons, Thursday in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (34) knocks the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson (24) during the first half Thursday in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson goes to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Deron Williams defends during the first half Thursday in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith high-fives fans after a 3-point basket during the first half of the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (34) goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4) during the first half Thursday in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James passes the ball during the second half of the team's game against the Detroit Pistons, Thursday in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving passes the ball during the second half of the team's game against the Detroit Pistons, Thursday in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy gestures from the sideline during the second half of the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Five Akron students believed to be responsible for leaving a racially charged message on a locker room door at Ellet High School will face disciplinary action by the schools and misdemeanor charges by the police, authorities said Thursday.