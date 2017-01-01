Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Detroit Pistons forward Jason Maxiell (54) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jeremy Pargo (8) vie for the ball in the first half of a game in Auburn Hills, Monday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Pistons forward Jason Maxiell (54) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jeremy Pargo (8) vie for the ball in the first half of a game in Auburn Hills, Monday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Anderson Varejao (17) drives on Detroit Pistons forward Jason Maxiell (54) during the first half of a game in Auburn Hills, Mich., Monday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward C.J. Miles (0) drives on Detroit Pistons forward Corey Maggette (50) during the first half of a game in Auburn Hills, Mich., Monday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson (13) drives against the Detroit Pistons in the first half of a game in Auburn Hills, Monday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Alonzo Gee (33) drives on Detroit Pistons forward Kyle Singler (25) in the first half of a game in Auburn Hills, Monday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Pistons center Greg Monroe (10) tries to steal the ball from Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jeremy Pargo (8) in the second half of a game in Auburn Hills, Mich., Monday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Anderson Varejao (top) defends Detroit Pistons forward Kyle Singler (25) during the second half of a game in Auburn Hills, Mich., Monday. Detroit won 89-79. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)