GlenOak's Dai'Shona Polk (center) grabs for the ball between Aurora's Syarra Sellers (left) and Tallmadge's Brin Stralka in the second quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. The Stark County team won 84-59 over the Summit County team. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Daichele Hatcher (left) fouls Canton McKinley's Destinee Lee going to the basket in the second quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. The Stark County team won 84-59 over the Summit County team. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Revere's Emily Brock (right) clotheslines Canton Central Catholic's Katy Farey in the second quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. The Stark County team won 84-59 over the Summit County team. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
GlenOak's Dai'Shona Polk (left) and Twinsburg's Dasja Anderson wrestle for the ball as GlenOak's Mikayla Vance looks on in the second quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. The Stark County team won 84-59 over the Summit County team. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton Central Catholic's Katy Farey (left) goes for the ball played by Archbishop Hoban's Rachel Chessar in the first quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. The Stark County team won 84-59 over the Summit County team. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmade's Brin Stralka (right) shoots over Perry's Karlee Pireu in the first quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. The Stark County team won 84-59 over the Summit County team. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Jimi Howell (right) looks for the basket guarded by GlenOak's Mikayla Vance in the first quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. The Stark County team won 84-59 over the Summit County team. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Perry's Kimmie Borck (center) and Tuslaw's Mayci Sales double team Buchtel's Daichele Hatcher (left) in the first quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. The Stark County team won 84-59 over the Summit County team. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Twinsburg's Dasja Anderson (left) and Perry's Kimmie Borck go for a loose ball in the first quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. The Stark County team won 84-59 over the Summit County team. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Aurora's Syarra Sellers (left) and GlenOak's Dai'Shona Polk battle for the ball in the second quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. The Stark County team won 84-59 over the Summit County team. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's Destinee Lee (left) reaches for the ball played by Twinsburg's Jasmine Bishop in the second quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. The Stark County team won 84-59 over the Summit County team. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Twinsburg's Dasja (left) shoots over GlenOak's Da'vina Shelton in the first quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. The Stark County team won 84-59 over the Summit County team. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Brin Stralka (left) passes around Tuslaw's Mayci Sales in the first quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. The Stark County team won 84-59 over the Summit County team. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's Destinee Lee (left) bats away the ball from Twinsburg's Dasja Anderson in the first quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. The Stark County team won 84-59 over the Summit County team. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Perry's Kimmie Borck (center) lays up a shot between Canton McKinley's Camay Baylock (left) and Revere's Emily Brock in the second quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. The Stark County team won 84-59 over the Summit County team. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tuslaw's Mayci Sales (right) shoots guarded by Tallmadge's Brin Stralka in the second quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. The Stark County team won 84-59 over the Summit County team. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Jimi Howell (right) drives to the basket past Perry's Karlee Pireu in the first quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. The Stark County team won 84-59 over the Summit County team. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's AJ Gareri (right) goes up to block a shot by Massillon's Jalen Kirksey in the second quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Logan Hill dunks in the second quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mogadore's Jared Dunn dunks in the first quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Louisville's Chris Libertore shoots in the second quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Michael Zitney dunks in the second quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Massillon's Jalen Kirksey (left) drives around Copley's Austin Brenner in the second quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
North Canton Hoover's Cameron Telesz shoots a three pointer over Crestwood's Jordan Fabry in the second quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Preston Clark drives past Lake's Joe McBride in the second quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)