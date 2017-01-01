Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Three week old lettuce plants are ready for planting in the garden. In Northeast Ohio, early June is when we typically plant most of our summer garden crops and seeds. (Bob DeMay/Akron Beacon Journal)
A bee visits a bee balm flower, a good selection to provide habitat for pollinators. (Glen Stubbe/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)
Brian Frerichs, a volunteer with Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems of Akron, spreads mulch while landscaping outside of the Haven of Rest while participating in the 22nd Day of Action event on June 19, 2015, in Akron. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Alex Miller pulls weeds growing with a group of heuchera plants growing in the garden of his Akron home in this August 22, 2014 file photo. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Direct-sow flowers - putting seeds in the soil - is the easiest way to garden. Pictured are marigolds, great for attracting pollinating insects. (Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune/TNS)