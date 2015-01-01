Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Gardening Resolutions for 2017 - Start a compost bin.
The addition of compost will improve the quality of almost any soil. The use compost recycles nutrients that are found in the composted materials. (Photo courtesy Jacqueline Kowalski /OSU Extension)
Gardening Resolutions for 2017 - Grow where you are planted. . Many studies have shown that taking care of plants can lower stress and the some plants can filter air. The University of Florida has identified philodendrons, aloe vera, and spider plants as plants that are low maintenance and desirable for their air-filtering qualities. (Photo courtesy Jacqueline Kowalski /OSU Extension)