Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jeff Meyers of Brunswick carves an ice sculpture at Elegant Ice Creations for the Medina Ice Festival on Wednesday in Broadview Heights. This years Medina Ice Festival is anticipating warm weather. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jeff Meyers of Brunswick wheels a finished sculpture for the Medina Ice Festival to the freezer at Elegant Ice Creations on Wednesday in Broadview Heights. This years Medina Ice Festival is anticipating warm weather. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Aaron Costic (left) of Broadview Heights talks to Jeff Meyers of Brunswick about the ice sculpture he is working on for the Medina Ice Festival at Elegant Ice Creations on Wednesday in Broadview Heights. This years Medina Ice Festival is anticipating warm weather. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jeff Meyers of Brunswick carves a unicorn ice sculpture at Elegant Ice Creations for the Medina Ice Festival on Wednesday in Broadview Heights. This years Medina Ice Festival is anticipating warm weather. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ice sculpting tools at Elegant Ice Creations on Wednesday in Broadview Heights. This years Medina Ice Festival is anticipating warm weather. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jeff Meyers of Brunswick carves a unicorn ice sculpture at Elegant Ice Creations for the Medina Ice Festival on Wednesday in Broadview Heights. This years Medina Ice Festival is anticipating warm weather. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Elegant Ice Creations' Aaron Costic of Broadview Heights poses for a portrait in the freezer that is holding ice sculptures for the Medina Ice Festival on Wednesday in Broadview Heights. This years Medina Ice Festival is anticipating warm weather. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)