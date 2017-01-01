Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A fire set by protesters burns in the background as opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline leave their main protest camp Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, near Cannon Ball, N.D. Most of the pipeline opponents abandoned their protest camp Wednesday ahead of a government deadline to get off the federal land, and authorities moved to arrest some who defied the order in a final show of dissent. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)
Tribune Tori Ramos, left, and Riley Cogburn, both of Albany, N.Y., leave as opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline leave their main protest camp Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, near Cannon Ball, N.D. Most of the pipeline opponents abandoned their protest camp Wednesday ahead of a government deadline to get off the federal land, and authorities moved to arrest some who defied the order in a final show of dissent. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)
Smoke from fires set by protesters goes up as they leave their protest camp on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property in southern Morton County, near Cannon Ball, N.D., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Most of the Dakota Access pipeline opponents abandoned their protest camp Wednesday ahead of a government deadline to get off the federal land, and authorities moved to arrest some who defied the order in a final show of dissent. Earlier in the day, some of the last remnants of the camp went up in flames when occupants set fire to makeshift wooden housing as part of a leaving ceremony. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)
Law enforcement vehicles arrive at the closed Dakota Access pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, N.D., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, where dozens of people remain. Most protesters left peacefully Wednesday when authorities closed the camp on Army Corps of Engineers land in advance of spring flooding, but some are refusing to go. (AP Photo/James MacPherson)
A fire on a building at a camp that has been home to demonstrators against the Dakota Access pipeline is seen after protesters set fire in Cannon Ball, N.D., in the early morning of Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Most of the pipeline opponents abandoned their protest camp Wednesday ahead of a government deadline to get off the federal land, and authorities moved to arrest some who defied the order in a final show of dissent. Earlier in the day, some of the last remnants of the camp went up in flames when occupants set fire to makeshift wooden housing as part of a leaving ceremony. (Mike Mccleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)
People peacefully leave the Dakota Access pipeline main protest camp near Cannon Ball, N.D., as authorities prepare to shut it down in advance of the spring flooding season. The Army Corps of Engineers ordered the camp closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday. (AP Photo/Blake Nicholson)