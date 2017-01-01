Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron City Councilperson Veronica Sims (face showing) hugs Brandon Ward who is wearing a photograph of his brother Keith Johnson on his jacket during a protest in front of the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center Friday in Akron. Johnson's family and friends, community leaders and citizens are protesting for harsher murder charges for William Knight who was charged with involuntary manslaughter for shooting and killing an unarmed Johnson during a confrontation over a dirt bike. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shawn Johnson (right), father of Keith Johnson, participates in a protest in front of the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center Friday in Akron. Johnson's family and friends, community leaders and citizens are protesting for harsher murder charges for William Knight who was charged with involuntary manslaughter for shooting and killing an unarmed Johnson during a confrontation over a dirt bike. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ray Greene Jr. of the Akron Organizing Collaborative speaks during a protest in front of the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center Friday in Akron. Johnson's family and friends, community leaders and citizens are protesting for harsher murder charges for William Knight who was charged with involuntary manslaughter for shooting and killing an unarmed Johnson during a confrontation over a dirt bike. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sherman Edmonds, a cousin of Keith Johnson, participates in a protest in front of the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center Friday in Akron. Johnson's family and friends, community leaders and citizens are protesting for harsher murder charges for William Knight who was charged with involuntary manslaughter for shooting and killing an unarmed Johnson during a confrontation over a dirt bike. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)