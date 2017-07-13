Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Community members gather for a prayer service in honor of student Abigail Bastien at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Sandusky, Ohio. Johns Hopkins University officials say Bastien found dead near the Maryland campus Thursday morning was a rising sophomore and member of the track and field team. Police say they are investigating, but there were no obvious signs of foul play at the scene. (Jilly Burns/The Sandusky Register via AP)
Community members gather in memory of student Abigail Bastien at St. Mary's Catholic Church Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Sandusky, Ohio. Johns Hopkins University officials say Bastien found dead near the Maryland campus was a rising sophomore and member of the track and field team. Police say they are investigating, but there were no obvious signs of foul play at the scene. (Jilly Burns/The Sandusky Register via AP)
Friends and classmates of student Abigail Bastien pray together at St. Mary's Catholic Church Thursday evening, July 13, 2017, in Sandusky, Ohio. Johns Hopkins University officials say Bastien found dead Thursday morning near the Maryland campus was a rising sophomore and member of the track and field team. Police say they are investigating, but there were no obvious signs of foul play at the scene. (Jilly Burns/The Sandusky Register via AP)