Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, right, speaks to Evie Mills, 14, from Harrogate, her mother, Karen, left, and her father Craig, as she visits the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in Manchester England, to meet victims of the terror attack in the city earlier this week and to thank members of staff who treated them Thursday May 25, 2017. (Peter Byrne/Pool via AP)
People queue to place flowers at St Ann's square in central Manchester, England Thursday May 25 2017. More than 20 people were killed in an explosion following a Ariana Grande concert at the venue late Monday evening. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
People attend a one minute silence to the victims of Monday's explosion at St Ann's Square in Manchester, England Thursday May 25 2017. More than 20 people were killed in an explosion following a Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena late Monday evening . (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
People observe a minutes silence in Westminster in London, Thursday, May 25, 2017, after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left more than 20 people dead and many more injured, as it ended on Monday night at the Manchester Arena. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Religious leaders speak to crowds during a vigil at St Ann's square in central Manchester, England Wednesday May 24 2017. Police confirmed that more than 20 people were killed in an explosion following a Ariana Grande concert at the venue late Monday evening. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Police stand outside a block of flats in Blackley, north Manchester, Wednesday May 24, 2017, where a woman has been arrested in connection with the Manchester arena bombing. Additional arrests were made both in Britain and in Libya in the bombing that killed 22 people and wounded scores more. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the media outside 10 Downing Street, London, Tuesday May 23, 2017, the day after an apparent suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert as it ended Monday night, killing over a dozen of people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, writes a message at Manchester Town Hall in Manchester, England, Tuesday May 23, 2017, after a 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with Monday's Manchester concert bomb attack. The attack killed more than 20 people, including children, and injured dozens more. (Ben Birchall/Pool via AP)
Police activity at an address in Elsmore Road, in connection with the concert blast at the Manchester Arena, in Manchester, England, Wednesday May 24, 2017. ��British police say officers investigating the Manchester Arena concert blast have arrested a fifth suspect, and are assessing a package the suspect was carrying. Greater Manchester Police said the suspect was detained in Wigan, a town to the west of Manchester. ( Joe Giddens/PA via AP)