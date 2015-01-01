Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Lt. Sierjie Lash (right) of the Akron Fire Department high fives the Star Wars light saber given as one of many Christmas gifts to Darren Hampton, 7, in Darren's room at Akron Children's Hospital Tuesday in Akron Darren, who is being treated for leukemia, was suppose to take part in the local Christmas Shop with a Cop program but since he was in the hospital, members of the Akron Police Department, the University of Akron Police Department, Summit County Sheriff's department and the Akron Fire Department brought Christmas presents to Darren. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Darren Hampton, 7, in his room at Akron Children's Hospital Tuesday. Darren, who is receiving treatment for leukemia, was suppose to take part in the local Christmas Shop with a Cop program but since he was in the hospital members of the Akron Police Department, the University of Akron Police Department, Summit County Sheriff's department and the Akron Fire Department brought Christmas presents to Darren. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Police Department officer Eric Wood (right) gives a Star Wars light saber to Darren Hampton, 7, in Darren's room at Akron Children's Hospital Tuesday. Darren, who is being treated for leukemia, was suppose to take part in the local Christmas Shop with a Cop program but since he was in the hospital members of the Akron Police Department, the University of Akron Police Department , Summit County Sheriff's department and the Akron Fire Department brought Christmas presents to Darren. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)