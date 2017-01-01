Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2009, file photo Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Senate Majority Leader Reid said Tuesday, April 16, 2013, that letter with ricin or another poison was sent to Wicker. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
A U.S. Capitol Police hazmat vehicle is parked at a mail processing facility for Congressional mail in Prince George's County where a letter addressed to Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., tested positive for ricin, Tuesday, April 16, 2013, in Hyattsville, Md. An envelope addressed Wicker tested positive Tuesday for ricin, a potentially fatal poison, congressional officials said, heightening concerns about terrorism a day after a bombing killed three and left more than 170 injured at the Boston Marathon. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)
A Capitol Police Hazardous Materials Response Team truck is parked at the Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 17, 2013, after reports of suspicious packages discovered on Capitol Hill. U.S. Capitol police are investigating the discovery of at least two suspicious envelopes in Senate office buildings across the street from the Capitol. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Capitol Police officers walk by a metal auto barricade at the horse shoe entrance of the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 17, 2013, after reports of suspicious packages discovered on Capitol Hill. Capitol police are investigating the discovery of at least two suspicious envelopes in Senate office buildings across the street from the Capitol. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
A Capitol Police Hazardous Materials Response Team truck is parked outside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 17, 2013, after reports of suspicious packages discovered on Capitol Hill. Capitol police are investigating the discovery of at least two suspicious envelopes in Senate office buildings across the street from the Capitol. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)