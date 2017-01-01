Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
April Durham-Gilbert (left) is comforted by her ex-husband, Donald Durham, after finding out that one of the two men and two women found shot in the head in a basement of a unit at the Kimlyn Circle AMHA Housing Complex was their son, Ronald Roberts, on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Donald Roberts (right) holds his sister, Danielle Roberts, after finding out that one of the two men and two women found shot in the head in a basement of a unit at the Kimlyn Circle AMHA Housing Complex was their brother, Ronald Roberts, on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Danielle Roberts, facing camera, is comforted by two friend after finding out that one of the two men and two women found shot in the head in a basement of a unit at the Kimlyn Circle AMHA Housing Complex was her brother, Ronald Roberts, on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
April Durham-Gilbert becomes emotional while talking to the media after finding out that one of the two men and two women found shot in the head in a basement of a unit at the Kimlyn Circle AMHA Housing Complex was her son, Ronald Roberts, on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Friends and family of Ronald Roberts wait for more information after finding out that he was one of the two men and two women found shot in the head in a basement of a unit at the Kimlyn Circle AMHA Housing Complex on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Friends and family sit and wait for more information after finding out that two men and two women were found shot in the head in a basement of a unit at the Kimlyn Circle AMHA Housing Complex on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Lt. Rick Edwards of the Akron police makes a statement to the press after two men and two women were found shot in the head in a basement of a unit at the Kimlyn Circle AMHA Housing Complex on Kimlyn Circle, off Independence Avenue on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
(from left) Danielle Roberts, Donald Roberts and his wife, react to the news that one of the two men and two women found shot in the head in a basement of a unit at the Kimlyn Circle AMHA Housing Complex was their brother, Ronald Roberts, on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron police investigate the scene after two men and two women were found shot in the head in a basement of a unit at the Kimlyn Circle AMHA Housing Complex on Kimlyn Circle, off Independence Avenue on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)