Monta Smith, an assistant coach with the Ellet boys basketball team talks of the racial slur and swastika found on the team locker room door Thursday in Akron. It was found as the team was preparing to leave for their playoff game on Wednesday afternoon. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A racial slur and swastika found on the Ellet boys basketball team locker room door. It was found as the team was preparing to leave for their playoff game on Wednesday afternoon. (WEWS-TV)
Five Akron students believed to be responsible for leaving a racially charged message on a locker room door at Ellet High School will face disciplinary action by the schools and misdemeanor charges by the police, authorities said Thursday.