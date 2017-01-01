Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 arrest photo made available by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via the Colleton County Sheriff's Office shows Gloria Williams, under arrest in Walterboro, SC. Williams is a suspect in the kidnapping of a baby girl in Jacksonville, Fla., 18 years ago. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via Colleton Sheriff's Office via AP)
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, center, speaks during a news conference Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla., where it was announced they found Kamiyah Mobley alive and well in South Carolina. Mobley was kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital as a newborn 18 years ago. Police arrested Gloria Williams, 51, of Walterboro, S.C., at the home Mobley was living in and charged her with kidnapping and interference with custody. Listening, from left, State Attorney Florida's 4th Judicial Circuit Melissa Nelson, FBI Special Agent-in-Charge of the Jacksonville Division, Charles Spencer, and JSO Director of Investigations and Homeland Security Ron Lendvay. (Bob Mack/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, center, speaks during a news conference Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla., where it was announced they found Kamiyah Mobley alive and well in South Carolina. Mobley was kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital as a newborn 18 years ago. Police arrested Gloria Williams, 51, of Walterboro, S.C., at the home Mobley was living in and charged her with kidnapping and interference with custody. (Bob Mack/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
A teen who was shot to death Wednesday afternoon at West Thornton Street and Laurel Avenue in Akron has been identified as 17-year-old Ernest Anderson Jr. of Schumacher Avenue. Anderson was a senior at East high school.