Jaroslaw Kaczynski, right, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice party walks out of the session hall as Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak stands behind, after the speaker opened the parliament session, only to declare a break till Thursday, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The parliament's session hall is occupied by a group of opposition lawmakers as they continue a protest since Dec.16, 2016 against the policies of the ruling Law and Justice party, causing delay to the first session of 2017. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)
Opposition lawmakers gather around the parliament podium with a list of ten freedoms that they say are violated by the ruling party, as they end their protest, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Opposition parties blocked the session hall since Dec. 16 to protest a budget that according to them was passed illegally. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)
Grzegorz Schetyna, leader of the opposition Civiv Platform party, announced the end of the opposition protest in the parliament in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Opposition parties blocked the session hall since Dec. 16 to protest a budget that according to them was passed illegally. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)
Opposition lawmakers occupy the empty session hall as they continue their protest since Dec. 16 to protest a budget that they say was passed illegally, in the parliament in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Poland's interior minister says opposition lawmakers blocking the podium in parliament could face fines and possibly even up to 10 years of prison. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)
A general view of the parliament session hall as opposition lawmakers gather around the podium with a list of ten freedoms that they say are violated by the ruling party, as they end their protest, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Opposition parties blocked the session hall since Dec. 16 to protest a budget that according to them was passed illegally. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, center, leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, with his party members Ryszard Terlecki, left and Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak attend the parliament session after opposition lawmakers ended their protest in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. The parliament session hall was occupied by opposition lawmakers in a protest against the budget vote that was according to them illegal. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)