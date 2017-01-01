Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this 2005 file photo, Pope Benedict XVI waves as he rides on the Popemobile through St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, following his installment Mass. Pope Benedict XVI announced Monday, Feb. 11, 2013, he would resign Feb. 28 because he is simply too old to carry on. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
his April 24, 2005 file photo shows Pope Benedict XVI opening his arms as he celebrates his installment Mass in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican. Pope Benedict XVI announced Monday, Feb. 11, 2013 that he would resign. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, file)
This May 25, 2006 file photo shows Pope Benedict XVI lifting his scull cap during an ecumenical meeting at the Holy Trinity church in Warsaw, Poland. On Monday, Feb. 11, 2013 Benedict XVI announced he would resign.The decision sets the stage for a conclave to elect a new pope before the end of March. (AP Photo/Diether Endlicher, file)
In this Feb. 28, 1982 file photo shows then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, left, testing the sharpness of the sabre of mountaineer Andreas Stadler, right, in Munich. (AP Photo/dpa, file)
n this 1979 file photo, Pope John Paul II, left, poses with Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Munich, who was named on Nov. 25, 1981, Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and President of the Pontifical Biblical Commission and of the International Theological Commission, the former Holy Office. Ratzinger was elected Pope, April 19, 2005 and chose Benedict XVI as his papal name. (AP Photo/File)
This 1952 file photo shows priest Joseph Ratzinger during an open air mass in Ruhpolding, southern Germany. Joseph Ratzinger, who later became Pope Benedict XVI, announced Monday, Feb. 11, 2013 that he will resign on Feb. 28. The 85-year-old pope announced his decision in Latin during a meeting of Vatican cardinals. (AP Photo/dpa, file)
In this June 29, 1951 file photoCardinal Michael von Faulhaber, top, blesses Joseph Ratzinger during his ordination to the priesthood in the Freising, southern Germany, cathedral. Joseph Ratzinger, who later became Pope Benedict XVI, announced Monday, Feb. 11, 2013 that he will resign on Feb. 28. (AP Photo/dpa, Archdiocese Munich)
In this June 29, 1951 file photo Joseph Ratzinger, right, and his brother Georg after their ordination to priesthood in Freising, southern Germany. Joseph Ratzinger, who later became Pope Benedict XVI, announced Monday, Feb. 11, 2013 that he will resign on Feb. 28.(AP Photo/dpa, Archdiocese Munich)