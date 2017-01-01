Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Starting in January, there will be three women serving as commissioners in the Portage County. Kathleen Chandler (left) Maureen Frederick and Tommie Jo Marsilio photographed in the Commissioners office in the Portage County Administration Building on Thursday, December 13, 2012 in Ravenna, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Starting in January, there will be three women serving as commissioners in the Portage County. (From left) Kathleen Chandler, Maureen Frederick and Tommie Jo Marsilio photographed in the Commissioners office in the Portage County Administration Building in Ravenna. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
In this 2008 file photo, State Representative Kathleen Chandler, right, does mathematics exercise with Nathan Blaser, 8, left, and his third grade classmates Dalal Habbiyyieh, 8, left, and Alexis Ralston, 8. Chandler's help in teaching the class was part of the celebration of American Education Week. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
In this 2002 file photo, Kathleen Chandler speaks to the public at a League of Women Voters event. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)