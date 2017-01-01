Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Sue Ann Schiely of the Portage County District Library, talks about the types of books and DVDs available in the Library Box which is located in NEOMED New Center in Rootstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sue Ann Schiely of the Portage County District Library, loads DVDs in the Library Box located in NEOMED New Center in Rootstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A selection of books wait to be checked out from the Portage County District's Library Box located in NEOMED New Center in Rootstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Unlike most vending machines the the Portage County District's Library Box located in NEOMED New Center operates with a library card. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Portage County District's Library Box located in NEOMED New Center in Rootstown offers library patrons a different way to get books and DVDs. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Carolyn Lanier NEOMED, Chief of Staff and VP for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office of the President, is a frequent user of the Library Box located in NEOMED New Center in Rootstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sue Ann Schiely of the Portage County District Library, talks about the Library Box which is located in NEOMED New Center in Rootstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)