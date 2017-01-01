Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This new land purchased by the Portage Park District from Carter Lumber will increase the size of the Kent Bog Nature Preserve in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dense tree growth in spots on new land purchased by the Portage Park District from Carter Lumber that will increase the size of the Kent Bog Nature Preserve in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A red backed salamander found in its habitat on new land purchased by the Portage Park District from Carter Lumber that will increase the size of the Kent Bog Nature Preserve in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bob Lange, natural areas steward with the Portage Park District looks for signs of life in the bog on new land purchased by the Portage Park District from Carter Lumber that will increase the size of the Kent Bog Nature Preserve in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Moss grows on a fallen tree on new land purchased by the Portage Park District from Carter Lumber that will increase the size of the Kent Bog Nature Preserve in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bob Lange, natural areas steward with the Portage Park District pulls up a garlic mustard plant, an invasive plant on new land purchased by the Portage Park District from Carter Lumber that will increase the size of the Kent Bog Nature Preserve. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bill Graham (left) a Portage Park District Foundation trustee, Bob Lange, natural areas steward with the Portage Park District, Rory Locke, an administrative assistant with the park district, Chuck Price, vice president of Carter Lumber's Construction and Development division and Christine Craycroft, executive director of the Portage Park District stand on land purchased by the Portage Park District from Carter Lumber that will increase the size of the Kent Bog Nature Preserve in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
