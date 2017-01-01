Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye sinks a three-pointer against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner during the second quarter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on April 17, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson (right) drives against Orlando Magic's C.J. Watson in the first half of an game, April 4, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (right) gestures as he sits with Kyrie Irving (left) on the bench during the first half of a game against the Miami Heat in March 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (right) and Kyrie Irving celebrate after Cleveland defeated the Indiana Pacers 106-102 to win Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in April 2017, in Indianapolis. Cleveland won the series 4-0. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving greets Moondog as he enters the arena for the game against The New York Knicks in Oct. 2016 during the start of the game at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James low-fives Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving entering the game against the New York Knicks in Feb. 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)