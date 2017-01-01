Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Members of the Summit County Haz-Mat team wait outside as they respond to a hazardous material call at the Babcock & Wilcox company on Van Buren Road on Thursday in Barberton. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Members of the Summit County Haz-Mat team wait outside as a meeting of first responders takes place during a hazardous material call at the Babcock & Wilcox company on Van Buren Road on Thursday, in Barberton. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Unidentified personnel sit outside the Babcock & Wilcox wellness center as Summit County Haz-mat, Barberton fire and police as well as the FBI respond to a hazardous material call at the company headquarters on Van Buren Road on Thursday in Barberton. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton Fire trucks are staged on Fountain Place and Van Buren Road as they respond to a hazardous material call at the Babcock & Wilcox company on Van Buren Road on Thursday, in Barberton. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Members of the Summit County Haz-Mat team wait next to the decon unit in the parking lot of the Babcock & Wilcox Wellness Center on Van Buren Road on Thursday in Barberton. The Haz-Mat team as well as Barberton fire, police and the FBI responded to a hazardous material call at the company. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)