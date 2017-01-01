Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A photo of Eugene and Bobbi John was projected on the sanctuary wall during a prayer vigil on Thursday in East Canton at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. George Brinkman has been linked to their murders as well as the murders of a mother and her two daughters in North Royalton last weekend.(Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Suzanne P.Taylor of North Royalton and her daughters Kylie ,18 and Taylor Pifer,21 were were found dead in their home. (A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home)
Sisters Kylie ,18 (left) and Taylor Pifer,21 of North Royalton along with their mother Suzanne Taylor were found dead in their home. (A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home)
This undated photo provided by North Royalton Police Department shows George Brinkman Jr. Police in the Cleveland suburb of North Royalton Brinkman was charged Wednesday, in the deaths of a mother and her two college-age daughters. Brinkman was charged Tuesday with murder in the slayings of his employers, Rogell Eugene John and Roberta Ray John. (North Royalton Police Department via AP)
Fellow choir member Sharon Ackerman lights candles during a prayer vigil for the slain Eugene and Bobbi John on Thursday in East Canton at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Denny Meyers, (right) friends with Gene John, since grade school, receives a hug during a vigil for the slain couple on Thursday at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in East Canton. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Rev. Tim Monteith leads the church during a prayer vigil for the slain Eugene and Bobbi John on Thursday in East Canton at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mt. Tabor quilt club members Ruth Varian (left) and Karin Hartleben gather quilts made by Bobbi John to be used at a prayer vigil on Thursday at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in East Canton. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Investigators at the scene of a home where two deceased people were found in this home on Mt. Pleasant Ave. NW in Lake Township. Stark County deputies were at the scene as well as Ohio BCI. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Two deceased people were found in this home on Mt. Pleasant Ave. NW Monday in Lake Township. Stark County deputies were at the scene as well as Ohio BCI. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mt. Tabor quilt club member Ruth Varian places the last quilt made by Bobbi John before her death in the sanctuary before a prayer vigil on Thursday at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in East Canton. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Church members hold hands during a candle light vigil for the slain Eugene and Bobbi John on Thursday at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in East Canton. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A photo of Eugene and Bobbi John was projected on the sanctuary wall during a prayer vigil on Thursday at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in East Canton. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier listens to a question about the Lake Township double homicide and arrest of suspect George C. Brinkman Jr. of Brunswick during a press conference at the Sheriff's department Tuesday in Canton. Brinkmann is also a suspect in the triple homicide in North Royalton. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)