Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Michelle Lang-Schock (left) comforts her brother Adam Lang of Urbana as he becomes emotional after shaving her head at her apartment on Dec. 13, 2012 in Wadsworth, Ohio. Michelle wanted her head shaved in preparation for her hair loss because of her chemotherapy. Several family members and friends participated in the day as a show of support for Michelle. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Michelle Lang-Schock cringes as her mother Lin Lang-Tyler, a professional barber, of Urbana starts shaving MIchelle's head as friends including Cami Asman of Urbana (back left) attend to show their support. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Harry Schock watches via phone as his wife, Michelle Lang-Schock has her head shaved by her mother Lin Lang-Tyler, a professional barber, at the Schock's apartment. Schock, a truck driver, was out of town when friends and family members gathered to show their support. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Michelle Lang-Schock has her brother Adam Lang shave her head since he regularly shaves his own head. Family and friends attended the event to support Michelle as she endures chemotherapy and battles breast cancer.(Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Max Wertman, 9, watches as his mother Michelle Lang-Schock has her head shaved in preparation for her hair loss because of her chemotherapy. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Michelle Lang-Schock puts on mascara during the Look Good Feel Better program put on by American Cancer Society by a licensed cosmetologist at Stewart's Caring Place in Fairlawn. The program helps women undergoing cancer treatment learn new techniques in the use of cosmetics and skin care products. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Michelle Lang-Schock examines her bald head in the bedroom mirror of her apartment. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Michelle Lang-Schock smiles after an emotional hair cutting as friends Deneen Wittlinger (left) of Green and Connie Lawless of Copley assist Lang-Schock with trying on scarves and hats to cover her bald head in her apartment. Lang-Schock is holding 10-week-old Malina Drummond, the daughter of Lawless. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Michelle Lang-Schock tries on wigs at Stewart's Caring Place. Stewart's offers professionally cleaned and styled wigs available free of charge to women who experience hair loss during chemotherapy. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dee Curry, owner of Wigs on Wheels, shows Michelle Lang-Schock how to tie a turban for a head covering at Stewart's Caring Place. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Michelle Lang-Schock looks at an ultrasound image of her daughter midway through her pregnancy at her obstetrician's office in the Professional Building on the Akron General Medical Center campus in early January. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Michelle Lang-Schock watches as oncology nurse Veronica Shea RN administers one of her chemotherapy drugs at the Summa Barberton Parkview Center. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lin Lang Taylor shares a laugh with her daughter Michelle Lang Schock during MIchelle's chemotherapy at the Summa Barberton Hospital Parkview Center in December. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Oncology nurse practitioner Gail Bujorian (left) talks to Michelle Lang-Schock and her aunt Cheri Howard of Urbana before Lang-Schock's first chemotherapy session at the Summa Barberton Hospital Parkview Center. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sonographer Bonnie Fierro points to a smile on the 3-dimensional ultrasound image of the daughter of Michelle Lang-Schock (foreground) midway through her pregnancy during an appointment at her obstetrician's office in the Professional Building on the Akron General Medical Center campus. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Michelle Lang-Schock checks out the shirt her brother gave her for Christmas that reads, Fight Like a Girl. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Michelle Lang-Schock does not feel well as she rests after a chemotherapy treatment. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Michelle Lang-Schock helps her daughter Bella Wertman, 6, with her homework while resting after a chemotherapy treatment at their apartment. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bella Wertman, 6, reads a bedtime story to her unborn sister as her mother Michelle Lang-Schock holds the book at their apartment in Wadsworth. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Max Wertman, 9, (left) and his sister Bella Wertman, 6, assist their stepfather Harry Schock paint the nursery with Harry's children Trevor, Schock, 8, and Alaina Schock, 17, at their apartment. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Harry Schock kisses his wife Michelle Lang-Schock during a break from painting the nursery. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)