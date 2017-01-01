Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive at Fiumicino's Leonardo Da Vinci International airport, near Rome, Tuesday. Trump is in Italy for a two day visit, including a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, ahead of his participation in a NATO meeting in Brussels on Thursday. (Riccardo Antimiani/ANSA via AP)
In this combo of file photos, President Donald Trump and Pope Francis. They are stylistic and strategic opposites, one a bombastic and ostentatious president, the other a modest though worldly wise pontiff. They disagree on global issues ranging from immigration to climate change. (AP Photo)