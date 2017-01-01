Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Two men in hazardous materials suits put numbers on the shattered glass and debris as they investigate the scene at the first bombing on Boylston Street in Boston Tuesday, near the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon, a day after two blasts killed three and injured over 170 people. The bombs that ripped through the Boston Marathon crowd were fashioned out of ordinary kitchen pressure cookers, packed with nails and other fiendishly lethal shrapnel, and hidden in duffel bags left on the ground, people close to the investigation said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston firefighters, right, talk with FBI agents and a crime scene photographer at the scene of Monday's Boston Marathon explosions, which killed at least three and injured more than 140, in Boston, Tuesday. The bombs that blew up seconds apart near the finish line left the streets spattered with blood and glass, and gaping questions of who chose to attack at the Boston Marathon and why. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
An Amtrak police officer stands watch at South Station in Boston Tuesday as commuters disembark the morning after two explosions went off near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. The explosions Monday afternoon killed at least three people and injured more than 140. (AP Photo/Denise Lavoie)
A mourner places a note with flowers at a police barricade near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston Tuesday. The bombs that ripped through the crowd at the Boston Marathon, killing three people and wounding more than 170, were fashioned out of pressure cookers and packed with metal shards, nails and ball bearings to inflict maximum carnage, a person briefed on the investigation said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Neighbors hug outside the home of the Richard family in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, Tuesday. Martin Richard, 8, was killed in Monday's bombing at the finish line of the Boston Marathon. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
This undated photo provided by Bill Richard, shows his son, Martin Richard, in Boston. Martin Richard, 8, was among the at least three people killed in the explosions, Monday at the finish line of the Boston Marathon. (AP Photo/Bill Richard)
"Pray for Martin" is written in chalk at a park near the home of Martin Richard in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston,Tuesday. 8-year old Martin was killed in the bombing at the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Monday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
President Barack Obama turns to leave after speaking in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday following the explosions at the Boston Marathon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Two men in haz-mat suits investigate the scene of the first bombing on Boylston Street in Boston Tuesday near the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon, a day after two blasts nearby killed three and injured over 170 people. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Investigators in haz-mat suits examine the scene of the second bombing on Boylston Street in Boston Tuesday near the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon, a day after two blasts killed three and injured over 170 people. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
A runner passes a police officer dressed in tactical gear, who blocks a road leading to the Boston Marathon route, the morning after explosions killed three and injured more than 140 in Boston, Tuesday. The bombs that blew up seconds apart at the finish line of one of the world's most storied races left the streets spattered with blood and glass, and gaping questions of who chose to attack at the Boston Marathon and why. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Emma MacDonald (center) reacts while remembering the victims of the Boston Marathon explosions during a vigil at Boston Common, Tuesday, one day after bombs exploded at the finish line of the marathon. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
This photo provided by the family shows Krystle Campbell. Campbell, 29, a restaurant manager from Medford, Mass., was among the people killed in the explosions at the finish line of the Boston Marathon, Monday in Boston. (AP Photo/Campbell Family)