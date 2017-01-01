Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Holly Miktarian, the widow of slain Twinsburg Police Department officer Josh Miktarian hugs Twinsburg police chief Chris Noga after the sentencing of Bridget Robinson, the sister of Ashford Thompson and Danielle Roberson, Thompson's girlfriend, before Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Daniel Gaul for their involvement with Thompson and his murder of officer Miktarian Wednesday, in Cleveland. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Holly Miktarian, the widow of slain Twinsburg police officer Josh Miktarian, wipes away tears as she addresses Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Daniel Gaul before the sentencing of Bridget Robinson, the sister of Ashford Thompson (back left) and Danielle Roberson, Thompson's girlfriend, for their involvement with Thompson and his murder of officer Miktarian Wednesday in Cleveland. The defendants are sitting with their attorneys Fernando Mack (left) and Myron Watson. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bridget Robinson (left) the sister of Ashford Thompson and Danielle Roberson, Thompson's girlfriend, before being sentenced by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Daniel Gaul for their involvement with Thompson and his murder of Twinsburg police officer Josh Miktarian Wednesday, in Cleveland. Robinson's attorney Fernando Mack is seated left. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A photograph of slain Twinsburg Police Department officer Josh Miktarian along with his badge number 45 is worn by one of the many Miktarian supporters sitting in the gallery during the sentencing of Bridget Robinson, the sister of Ashford Thompson and Danielle Roberson, Thompson's girlfriend, before Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Daniel Gaul for their involvement with Thompson and his murder Miktarian Wednesday, in Cleveland. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Holly Miktarian (right) the widow of slain Twinsburg police officer Josh Miktarian and Twinsburg police chief Chris Noga listen as Danielle Roberson, the girlfriend of Ashford Thompson says she should not held responsible in the involvement of Thompson's murder of officer Miktarian during Roberson's sentencing before Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Daniel Gaul Wednesday, in Cleveland. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Daniel Gaul during his sentencing of Bridget Robinson, the sister of Ashford Thompson and Danielle Roberson, Thompson's girlfriend for their involvement with Thompson and his murder of Twinsburg police officer Josh Miktarian Wednesday, in Cleveland. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Danielle Roberson (right) the girlfriend of Ashford Thompson stands next to her attorney Myron Watson says she should not held responsible in the involvement of Thompson's murder of Twinsburg police officer Miktarian during Roberson's sentencing before Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Daniel Gaul Wednesday, in Cleveland. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bridget Robinson (right) the sister of Ashford Thompson addresses Holly Miktarian (left, sitting at table) before she is sentenced by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Daniel Gaul for her involvement with Thompson and his murder of Twinsburg police officer Josh Miktarian Wednesday, in Cleveland. Cuyahoga County assistant prosecutor Anna Faraglia is sitting with Miktarian. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)