In this June 13, 2014 photo, six Cleveland police officers, front row from left, Sgt. Randolph Dailey, Sgt. Patricia Coleman and patrolman Michael Brelo; second row from left, Sgt. Jason Edens, Sgt. Michael Donegan, and Lt. Paul Wilson, wait for their arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court in Cleveland. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday that a judge in Cleveland, where two unarmed blacks died in a 137-shot barrage of police gunfire on Nov. 29, 2012, can hear dereliction of duty charges against five police supervisors accused of failing to control a high-speed chase involving more than 100 officers. (Chuck Crow/The Plain Dealer via AP)
In this Nov. 30, 2012, file forensics photo released by the Office of the Ohio Attorney General, bullet trajectories are marked on a Chevy Malibu riddled with gunshots after a high-speed chase that ended in the deaths of two unarmed suspects in Cleveland. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday that a judge in Cleveland, where two unarmed blacks died in a 137-shot barrage of police gunfire on Nov. 29, 2012, can hear dereliction of duty charges against five police supervisors accused of failing to control a high-speed chase involving more than 100 officers. (Office of the Ohio Attorney General via AP)