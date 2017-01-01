Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ariel Castro appears in Cleveland Municipal court alongside defense attorney Kathleen DeMetz (right) Thursday, in Cleveland. Castro was charged with four counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape after three women missing for about a decade and one of their young daughters were found alive at his home earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Law enforcement officials gather evidence at the crime scene where three women were held captive in Cleveland, Thursday. Ariel Castro, a 52-year-old former school bus driver, is being held on $8 million bail under a suicide watch in jail, where he is charged with rape and kidnapping for allegedly abducting three women and holding them captive in his home for a decade. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy J. McGinty leaves Fort Huntington Park and chased by the media after holding a news-conference regarding Ariel Castro's involvement in the disappearance of Amanda Berry, Michelle Knight, and Gina DeJesus Thursday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
This image provided by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's office shows the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center booking photo of Ariel Castro, 52, after he was ordered to be held on $8 million bail Thursday, in Cleveland. Castro, a former school bus driver, is accused of imprisoning three young women and beating them repeatedly over a decade in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Cuyahoga County)
A girl adds a balloon outside the home of Gina DeJesus Thursday, in Cleveland. Ariel Castro, the man accused of raping and kidnapping DeJesus and 2 other women, who were missing for about a decade before being found alive at his home, was ordered held Thursday on $8 million bail. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Onil Castro (left), Pedro Castro (center) and Ariel Castro, wait for their arraignment at Cleveland Municipal Court Thursday. Ariel Castro was charged with four counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape. Pedro and Onil Castro, were held but faced no immediate charges. (AP Photo/David Duprey)