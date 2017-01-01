Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A tear rolls down the face of Ali Alzubaidi, a U.S citizen from Iraq during a prayer with demonstrators against President Trump's immigration policy in front of the Federal Courthouse on Main Street. I'm waiting for my children, said Alzubaidi. I just applied for their visa and we're waiting for the approval." Alzubaidi works as a engineer and lives in Stow. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norah Falih, a 17-year old Woodbridge High School senior from Syria, stands in in front of the Federal Courthouse with others in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration policy on Main Street. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A crowd gathered in front of the Federal Courthouse on Main Street to voice their displeasure with President Donald Trump's immigration policy on Monday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
in front of the Federal Courthouse on Main Street on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Allison Woods (left) of Akron and Lee Paulson of Doylestown hold signs in front of the Federal Courthouse on Main Street in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration policy. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)