Police try to remove demonstrators to let people into an inauguration gate in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, ahead of the President-elect Donald Trump inauguration. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
People hold signs of "No!" as they listen to speakers at an anti-Trump rally and protest hosted by filmmaker Michael Moore in front of the Trump International Hotel, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York. President-elect Donald Trump, a New Yorker, is scheduled to take the oath of office Friday at his inauguration in Washington. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
People shout back agreeing to volunteer "on day one" at a large anti-Trump rally and protest hosted by filmmaker Michael Moore in front of Trump International Hotel, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York. President-elect Donald Trump, a New Yorker, is scheduled to take the oath of office Friday in Washington DC. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Protestors hold signs of "No!" as they listen to speakers at an anti-Trump rally hosted by filmmaker Michael Moore in front of the Trump International Hotel, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York. President-elect Donald Trump, a New Yorker, is scheduled to take the oath of office Friday in Washington. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Protesters hold signs as they listen to speakers at an anti-Trump rally hosted by filmmaker Michael Moore in front of the Trump International Hotel, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York. President-elect Donald Trump, a New Yorker, is scheduled to take the oath of office Friday in Washington. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Demonstrators sit at one of the entrance as police officer let people pass let to the inauguration in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, ahead of the President-elect Donald Trump inauguration. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
People pray during a protest Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn., organized to combat harsh rhetoric by Donald Trump. The protesters observed 15 minutes of silence during the time Trump took the Presidential oath of office in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People take part in a protest Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Nashville, organized to combat harsh rhetoric by Donald Trump. The protesters observed 15 minutes of silence during the time Trump took the Presidential oath of office in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)