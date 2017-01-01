Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
An installation featuring photography from Rolling Stone magazine, is part of an anniversary exhibit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame . (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame via AP)
The original logo, top, and the first issue of Rolling Stone magazine, is part of an anniversary exhibit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame via AP)
Video interviews with Mick Jagger, top left, and Taylor Swift are among various covers of the Rolling Stone magazine, and part of an anniversary exhibit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame via AP)
A replica of the San Francisco office of Rolling Stone magazine, part of an anniversary exhibit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame via AP)