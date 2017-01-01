Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The International Exposition (I-X) Center will have an appreciative nod to its past life as a tank plant when it hosts a Homecoming Military Show and Swap Meet Thursday through Saturday. The military show will feature behemoths once built at the tank plant including the M41 Walker Bulldog Tank, M42 Duster, M56 Scorpion, M108 and M109 self-propelled howitzers, and M114 and M551 Sheridan armored vehicles. There will also be some military planes on display. Tickets are $15 and free for kids 12 and under.
The International Exposition (I-X) Center will have an appreciative nod to its past life as a tank plant when it hosts a Homecoming Military Show and Swap Meet Thursday through Saturday. The military show will feature behemoths once built at the tank plant including the M41 Walker Bulldog Tank, M42 Duster, M56 Scorpion, M108 and M109 self-propelled howitzers, and M114 and M551 Sheridan armored vehicles. There will also be some military planes on display. Tickets are $15 and free for kids 12 and under.
A young boy makes a big splashing spray of water playingin the Interactive Fountain at Cuyahoga Falls River Square in Cuyahoga Falls in 2007. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP)
A young boy enjoys one of the rides while attending the Rock the Dock 2008 in Lakemore. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Joel and Camille Chaney's cat, Mira, looks for attention on Monday in Sharon Township. Mira will be competing this weekend at the Cat Fanciers Association Great Lakes Regional Competition and Celebration in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Volunteers from the Blue Tip Festival committee erect an 18 foot replica of an Ohio Blue Tip Match at the gazebo in Public Square in Wadsworth on June 20, 1999. (Beacon Journal file photo)
Volunteers from the Blue Tip Festival committee test lit an 18 foot replica of an Ohio Blue Tip Match at the gazebo in Public Square in Wadsworth on June 20, 1999. (Beacon Journal file photo)