Charles Hawes of the award winning Carolina Rib King of Spartanburg, South Carolina cuts a rack of ribs to serve customers during the Rib, White & Blue Akron National Rib Festival on South Main Street at Lock 3 in Akron. Carolina Rib King will return to this years event this weekend. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
In this 2016 file photo, James Baughmann of Bad Wolfe Barbeque mops whole pork shoulder on spit to be made into pulled pork sandwiches for the Rib White and Blue festival on South Main Street in downtown Akron. Bad Wolfe BBQ of Toronto will return to this years event this weekend. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Nathan Blystone of Texas Pit Barbeque lays on the sauce for ribs slow cooking at Rib, White and Blue! Akron's National Rib Festival in Akron. Texas Pit Bbq of Texas will return to this years event this weekend. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Clark Gable in China Seas will be featured at Movies@Main on Thursday.
Kevin Evans, vocalist for the Buck Naked Band, performs at Falls River Square in 2013. On Friday, the band will perform at the Falls Downtown Friday: Summer Event Series. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
The Buck Naked Band performs at Falls River Square in 2013. On Friday, the band will perform at the Falls Downtown Friday: Summer Event Series. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
In this 2013 file photo, The Buck Naked Band including vocalists Arene Staszak (left) and Kevin Evans, guitarist Mario Evans, drummer Brian Armstead and bassist Ryan Jennings performs at Falls River Square. On Friday, the band will perform at the Falls Downtown Friday: Summer event Series. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)