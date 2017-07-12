Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Novak Djokovic retires injured during his Men's Singles Match against Tomas Berdych on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic pauses during a press conference after losing his Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match against Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (AELTC, Joe Toth via AP)
Novak Djokovic returns to Tomas Berdych during their Men's Singles Match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic pauses before serving to Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Novak Djokovic receives medical treatment during his Men's Singles Match against Tomas Berdych on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
The players box of Luxembourg's Gilles Muller, including Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, center, and Luxembourg Grand Duke Guillaume, second left, celebrate on court one as he wins the fourth set of his Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match against Croatia's Marin Cilic on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Sam Querrey of the United States returns to Britain's Andy Murray during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Members of Britain's Andy Murray coaching team Ivan Lendl, right, and Jamie Delgado, second left, watch as he plays his Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match against Sam Querrey of the United States on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Luxembourg's Gilles Muller returns to Croatia's Marin Cilic during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych returns to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Britain's Andy Murray grimaces as he fails to reach a dropshot from Sam Querrey of the United States during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Kim, the wife of Britain's Andy Murray, left, and members of his coaching team including Ivan Lendl, bottom right, and Jamie Delgado, second right, try to lift their man at the start of the fifth set of the Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match against Sam Querrey of the United States on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates after beating Luxembourg's Gilles Muller at the end of their Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
The players box of Luxembourg's Gilles Muller, including Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, center, and Luxembourg Grand Duke Guillaume, second left, celebrate on court one as he wins the fourth set of his Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match against Croatia's Marin Cilic on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)