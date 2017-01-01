Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron Racers first baseman Sam Fischer-Cooke (left) misses the tag on Beijing Shougang Eagles' Xi Kai Lin who was safe with a single in the first inning on Wednesday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Racers bullpen members celebrate Shellie Robinson's third inning home run against the Beijing Shougang Eagles on Wednesday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Racers third baseman Kelley Montalvo reacts after snaring a hard grounder by Beijing Shougang Eagles' Nancy Bowling, stepping on third to force Wang Bei (right) and ending the third inning on Wednesday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Racers Emily Weiman throws a pitch against the Beijing Shougang Eagles during the fourth inning Wednesday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Racers President and GM Joey Arrietta rededicates the field before the game against the Beijing Shougang Eagles on Wednesday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Racers' Ashley Thomas is safe at the bag as the throw gets past Beijing Shougang Eagles first baseman Zhang Yan in the second inning on Wednesday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Racers Jennifer Gilbert's shadow is cast on the field as she takes off for second base in the 2nd inning against the Beijing Shougang Eagles on Wednesday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)